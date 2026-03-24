Scale-up junction

How two entrepreneurs built businesses for a global stage

Expanding beyond home markets is a defining step for ambitious entrepreneurs – one that demands strategic thinking, practical considerations and cultural awareness; in this deep dive, EY-Parthenon’s Rob Morris explains how EY played a key role in helping Canalys’ owners ensure their business was exit-ready

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