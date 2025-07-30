Why payment security should be a leadership imperative

Digital marketplaces have evolved beyond simple buy-and-sell activity. Today, they are complex ecosystems handling diverse payment methods and transactions, which must be properly secured to drive customer loyalty and growth.

“Part of this effort includes the collection and analysis of a greater amount of customer data to better understand and predict potential security threats,” says Bartosz Skwarczek, founder of G2A.com and president of the supervisory board at G2A Capital Group.

Marketplaces are also investing additional legal and technical resources into security strategies to stay on the right side of regulation.

“This is critical to ensure compliance with rapidly changing laws and regulations regarding payment security and data protection,” Skwarczek explains.

The combination of complex transactions, rising threats and a rigorous regulatory environment means that payment security is no longer just a back-end technical concern; it’s a strategic imperative that requires the full attention of the leadership team.

Comprehensive security strategies that are robust, adaptive and anticipatory must be developed.

“These strategies not only protect customers, users and their transactions, but also paves the way for marketplaces to thrive in a competitive and highly regulated environment,” says Skwarczek.

There’s real urgency around this task. In an age where scams, phishing and identity theft are increasingly prevalent, customers demand rigorous security standards from the marketplaces they engage with – and will quickly switch to other providers if these standards aren’t met.

Marketplaces must also counteract growth in first-party fraud, where legitimate customers fraudulently reclaim funds.

With fraudsters now using AI to enhance their attacks, AI-powered security tools are increasingly essential. “The effectiveness of one’s AI versus that of potential attackers becomes crucial,” says Skwarczek.

G2A.com, for example, has deployed Forter to block fraud and optimise payments for its 35 million users globally.

The solution uses AI to detect patterns across vast datasets and make real-time identity-based decisions for known and unknown forms of fraud, helping to secure transactions while minimising friction for customers.

Achieving robust security

To effectively embed payment security into the company’s wider governance and decision-making, leaders will need to take a series of strategic steps.

Firstly, they need to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current security landscape within the organisation.

“Understanding existing strengths and vulnerabilities provides a clear picture of where the company stands and what needs improvement,” says Skwarczek.

Leaders should then establish specific security objectives and identify the pathways to achieve them, including the tools required for implementation.

“This involves setting measurable targets and determining metrics for monitoring progress,” says Skwarczek.

It’s crucial that they also select and deploy the right tools to safeguard transactions, including anti-fraud solutions, chargeback recovery systems, and bot and DDoS blockers.

The final and perhaps most critical step is building a dedicated team that prioritises security and platform development.

“Having a core group of skilled individuals committed to fostering a secure environment is vital for executing security strategies effectively and ensuring continuous improvement,” Skwarczek explains.

By following these steps, leaders can embed payment security deeply into organisational governance, making it a central consideration in decision-making processes and aligning it with broader business objectives.

This reduces the chance of customer trust loss and reputational damage, and protects against costly penalties from data breaches and regulatory non-compliance.

A secure, scalable environment is now a crucial differentiator in an increasingly competitive marketplace, attracting both retailers and customers to the platform.

“For G2A.com, prioritising user security is vital,” says Skwarczek. “This focus on security not only helps protect users but also enhances the platform’s reputation and fosters trust among users.”

Creating an environment where customers feel safe is a powerful way to drive repeat business, he explains. “When users are confident in the security of a platform, they are more likely to return for future purchases and recommend the platform to others”.

“This trust translates into enhanced organic growth and improved customer loyalty, both crucial aspects for the sustainable development of any business.”

Ultimately, robust payment security is no longer just a technical safeguard – it’s fast becoming a leadership decision that underpins trust, growth and long-term competitive advantage.

