Will banning ransom payments help protect UK businesses?

It’s difficult to say, because few admit to paying. What’s clear is that many businesses don’t have a robust alternative. There’s now a widespread acceptance that breaches are inevitable. Executives understand that perimeter defences alone won’t save them.

The missing piece is recovery. If you look at the National Institute of Standards and Technology framework, most organisations pour resources into ‘protect’ and ‘detect’. Much less has gone into ‘respond’ and ‘recover’. That’s where resilience comes in. Cyber resilience is about not just defending but being able to bounce back when, not if, an attack succeeds.