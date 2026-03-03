Sustainable uptime: service that extends machine life

A

It’s huge for the customer because downtime for them is really, really significant to their operations. We’re working with some key customers who face significant contractual penalties if their machines are not producing and doing what they need them to do. Unplanned downtimes also have a significant sustainability impact. When a machine fails unexpectedly, components are often subjected to higher stress loads, which accelerates wear and can shorten the machine’s overall lifespan.

By reducing breakdowns and prolonging machine life through proactive maintenance, we help customers avoid premature component replacement and reduce the environmental footprint of their operations. Ideally, we make sure this downtime is planned because if they get an unplanned event, then the risk of default penalties increase, which will impact their bottom line. So we’re there to support our customers through their contractual obligations as well.