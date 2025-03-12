The world looks very different in 2025 than it did in 2021 when our marketing and technology services agency, Dept, first became a B Corp. Today, we’re navigating economic challenges, political divisions and a diminishing focus on DEI and sustainability. Yet, we remain committed to balancing profit with social and environmental impact – it’s not just a good idea; it’s essential. That’s why we pursued B-Corp recertification, becoming the first global agency to do so. The decision has transformed our business, culture and approach to work.

While B Corp has its critics, we know first-hand that certification is a rigorous and even emotional process. Recertification required us to evaluate every aspect of our business, from employee experience to sustainability practices. It wasn’t just about keeping our certification – it was about holding ourselves accountable.

Doing good takes time

Recertification in 2023 proved more challenging than our initial certification. B Lab had raised the bar, applying stricter criteria and asking tougher questions. Being the first global agency to recertify, we had no precedent to follow.

In 2021, our certification was a grassroots effort, driven by passionate employees. At that time, Dept was a company with about 1200 employees, operating primarily in Europe with only one team in the US. Since then, we have grown significantly and now have a team of over 3,500 employees across Europe, the Americas and APAC. Balancing scale, sustainability and evolving technologies, such as AI, adds complexity. This has meant engaging in deeper conversations with our people and clients, examining who we work with and how.

Internally, our biggest challenge was finding the time and resources. The principles of B Corp – having a positive impact on stakeholders – are embedded in our work, but no one has extra hours to devote to a rigorous process. We analysed spreadsheets, tracked intricate details and documented improvements. It’s a heavy lift, especially in a fast-paced, client-centric business.

Yet, the agency’s intrinsic bias for action made us embrace the process. And the rewards have been significant.

Putting the benefit in B Corp

Our B-Corp status has transformed our talent base. Almost every candidate mentions it as a reason they want to join Dept. It helps us attract the best, brightest and most values-aligned people.

It’s also sharpened our ability to create impact through our clients. Having B Corp status is a guiding lens for our work, from helping Nvidia and the American Society for Deaf Children build an accessible ASL learning platform, to collaborating with eBay UK to promote circular fashion.

This commitment has built a resilient business for the future. We now understand that decisions incorporating sustainability and DEI principles are almost always better for long-term success. Recognising our role in climate change and its impact on our business helps us do our part.

While being a B Corp alone won’t win us client pitches, we believe that brands by and large will still want to do what is right and will therefore align with partners who share their mission and values and maintain these high standards through certifications like B Corp.

Build the plane as you fly

For companies considering B-Corp certification, my advice is simple: don’t take it lightly. You need full-team commitment. Every department must align and initiatives should meet B Corp standards while making strategic sense for your business.

But, more importantly, B Corp is not just a badge of honor. The practices that earn certification must be ingrained in your operations and evolve as you grow. It’s an ongoing commitment, not a one-time achievement. Many companies start by appointing CSR leads executives, creating siloes in the process. But success relies on embedding a no-nonsense approach. At Dept, this comes from our bias for action. We don’t spend time thinking about it. We just do it.

We’re still growing, still improving – building the plane as we fly. And we’re a better company because of it.

Dimi Albers, global CEO of digital agency Dept