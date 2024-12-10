‘Tis the season for gifting: are you a planner or a panicker?

When it comes to holiday shopping, people often fall into two categories: planner or panicker. Planners methodically map out their purchases, while panickers dash through stores or scroll frantically online at the last minute.

Both groups share a common goal - finding the perfect gift - but their approaches differ significantly. Of course, there are also those of us who like to think we are planners, but end up caught up in a last-minute rush to buy gifts on time.

Planner or panicker?

The lead up to holiday season is the busiest time for retailers, driven by a sudden surge in gift-buying. In fact, 19% of annual retail sales come from purchases made in November and December, the most out of any other time of year. With this in mind, Raconteur spoke to people on Oxford Street about their gift-buying habits.

For planners, the journey to finding the perfect gift often begins months in advance, with online research and careful consideration. In fact, research shows that over half of gift givers (51%) start buying presents for loved ones as early as from September, with November remaining the busiest period for gift-buying. As one shopper explained, “I normally look online and search gift guides to find some inspiration.” Another person noted, “I’ll be looking out for what I think people might like” in the lead-up to the holidays.



Meanwhile, panickers approach gift-buying with a sense of urgency, relying on impulse buys and snap decisions in the days ahead of the holidays. Several people confessed to doing all their holiday shopping in one day, while another shared that they start buying gifts just “two days before Christmas.” With 36% of consumers identifying as spontaneous winter sale shoppers, brands are presented with a significant opportunity to capture the attention of consumers in the final sprint before the holidays.

Engaging consumers in both camps

Regardless of whether people fall into the planner or panicker category, 55% of UK adults expect to spend most of their 2024 Christmas budget on gifts for others. So, what prompts people to make a purchase during the busy festive season? On the factors that catch their attention, one shopper noted, “Emails or certain types of offers to me directly, like a text - I received one the other day and ended up buying something from a Black Friday offer.” Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “Adverts are more likely to put me off, to be honest. I do sometimes respond to emails brands send me if I’m signed up.”

Consumers are drawn to campaigns that emphasise personal connections

This highlights a key insight for marketers: while traditional adverts may struggle to make an impact, direct communication can cut through the noise. Mailchimp’s research points to personalisation as the best approach, with 87% of people being more likely to click on a personalised email. Consumers appreciate the feeling of exclusivity and relevance direct, personalised messages provide, especially during the holidays.

Beyond direct communication, emotional storytelling and experiences resonate strongly. Consumers are drawn to campaigns that emphasise personal connections, shared moments or the joy of giving rather than focusing solely on discounts. This aligns with the psychology behind gift-buying - it’s less about the transaction and more about the meaning behind the gesture.

Additionally, marketers can harness urgency and the fear of missing out (FOMO) to encourage action. Time-sensitive deals, limited-time offers and reminders about delivery deadlines tap into consumers’ need to act swiftly, particularly in the final days before Christmas. Highlighting scarcity or exclusivity can encourage panickers overwhelmed by choices to make a decision, while countdowns or prompts may help planners feel more organised and prepared.

The holiday season isn’t just a critical revenue driver. It’s a time when brands have the chance to forge lasting emotional connections with consumers. By understanding the personal emotions that drive gift-buying habits, marketers can tailor their strategies to engage both planners and panickers. Ultimately, the act of gift-giving is about making someone feel special - and for marketers, that starts with understanding what makes their customers tick.

