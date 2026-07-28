Marketing

How to respond when AI-generated hallucinations smear your brand

From hallucinated product flaws to automated brand defamation, AI answer engines are wrecking traditional reputation management

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Simon Chandler
28 Jul 2026
AiMarketingArtificial IntelligenceBranding

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