Opinion

Cannes shows creativity still matters in a ‘Draperless’ world

In a world increasingly run by clicks and conversions, it might seem like creativity is on the endangered list. Pip Hulbert, UK CEO at VML, explains why Cannes is an opportunity to challenge this

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Pip Hulbert
16 Jun 2025
MarketingMarketingOpinion

Read this next