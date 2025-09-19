Three ways AI will change the legal sector… and three ways it won’t

2

Billing models will have to change

While this might not happen in the immediate future, the speed at which work can be done using AI means firms won’t be able to continue billing in the same way as they have in the past, with lawyers charging an hourly rate for their time. “Clients will say, ‘You’re saving all that time, why should I have to pay you as many hours as I paid you before?’, so we need an answer to the billable hour model,” says Ramanathan. Some firms are already experimenting with new models, he says, with greater emphasis on fixed-price work or outcome-based pricing, where fees could be contingent on success or how fast work is completed.

There are also more conversations about how both parties can share in the gains AI creates so that it is “win, win,” Ramanathan adds. “People are looking at commercial structures that allow both firms and clients to benefit,” he says. “Within the next 24 months, we should start to see significant changes as firms experiment with new revenue models.”