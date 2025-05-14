Tech transparency: how law firms should address AI use with clients

A

A firm doesn’t generally require a client’s consent to use AI tools. In fact, 71% of clients don’t know if their law firm uses GenAI or not, according to the 2025 Thomson Reuters GenAI in Professional Services report, but there’s no reason at all why a law firm shouldn’t be vocal about its AI use. When there’s clear communication and transparency between the law firm and its client, trust is built. Be clear about exactly what work will be carried out and, as far as possible, how it will be done to avoid potential misunderstandings. Some clients may prefer their law firms not to use AI, which is why open and transparent communication remains essential.

Clients generally will appreciate it though, because they’ve been asking law firms for a number of years to demonstrate how they are using tech in the delivery of legal services. Our research shows that in-house lawyers are more likely to be innovators and early adopters of AI than their counterparts in law firms. So, with clients adopting and using AI already, there is an expectation that law firms should be using AI as well to be more efficient, deliver greater value overall and provide their clients with more strategic guidance. It will get to the point that AI use will be so ubiquitous that it won’t be a topic of discussion – it will just be the norm.