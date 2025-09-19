How to adapt a law firm for AI

A

First of all, it starts with a conviction that AI is going to fundamentally change the legal profession and their business but realising that it’s too difficult to say what exactly the nature and shape of this will be.

What we always say to firms is take it in three stages. Stage one is to experiment and then, based on that experimentation, think about how to optimise what you’re doing today. Stage two is looking at how to engineer these AI solutions into your legal workflows and what that means for pricing, billing and staffing models. Then stage three is thinking about changing your business model and how you should redesign your service portfolio to make sure it fits with where the value is.