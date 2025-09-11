Q&A: is connection the missing link for modern leaders?

A

There are lots of pressures. Time is probably the number one pressure, because everyone’s busy and we’re all trying to do more with less. It takes time to build relationships and it takes time to figure out what people bring to the table and how you put that together in a way that’s going to foster a high-performing team. Leaders are often concerned about the investment of time it takes to lead in that way given everything else on their plate, but sometimes you have to go slow at the beginning so you can go faster later.

Another thing many leaders struggle with is relational capability. Many of them got to where they are because they are really good technical experts. A lot of the time, they need to build their capabilities around relational skills like empathy, curiosity, compassion, listening, understanding and learn how to be vulnerable and authentic and connect with people.

Finally, when your teams are virtual, it is important to figure out how you can make intentional time to connect with people, and you need to understand that connection looks different for everyone. You need to ask yourself: what do I need in terms of connection, and how is that different from what my teammates need?