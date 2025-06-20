Leadership lessons from Zurich’s chief data officer

A

Data transformation, like any transformation, is fundamentally about people. While technology is important, the true challenge is creating a culture and an organisation ready to embrace change.

Transformation isn’t a one-off event; it’s a continuous journey towards ensuring that you can meet the needs of your organisation now and in the future. It’s crucial to create scalable modular foundations from an operating model, architecture and technology perspective.

Don’t believe anyone that tells you it will be easy. Transformation is hard, and patience and transparency are key. You will suffer setbacks and a two-speed approach is key to success. The ability to demonstrate and communicate value in the form of ‘no regrets’ activity and incremental progress will enable you to keep buy-in until you complete each phase.

Support is fundamental – from the ground up and the top down. Without this, you risk creating a technically beautiful solution that doesn’t deliver value.