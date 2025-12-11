Leadership

How Wingstop UK’s founders prepared for exit – and what others can learn

Tom Grogan and Herman Sahota share their experience of navigating an exit, while EY-Parthenon’s Rob Morris offers practical advice on what it really takes to prepare a business for a sale

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
LeadershipExit ReadinessFounder StoriesScale-up junctionSponsored

Read this next