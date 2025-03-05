Leadership

GoFundMe CEO: being a victim of the LA wildfires brought me closer to my customers

GoFundMe helped raise millions of dollars for people impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles. But when Tim Cadogan, the CEO of the crowdfunding platform, found himself caught in the crisis, he realised asking for help is harder than it seems

Sam Forsdick
05 Mar 2025
