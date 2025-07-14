Elsevier’s CTO on the new rules of tech leadership

A

AI has significantly reshaped my role, and indeed any CTO’s role.

The shift isn’t just about integrating a new technology; it’s about rethinking how we lead, deliver value and prepare for what’s next. AI has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, which means the expectations of what technology can deliver, and how quickly, have changed dramatically.

Today, I’m spending more time than ever aligning AI capabilities with strategic business goals, ensuring we build solutions that are not only innovative but also useful, ethical and customer-centric. This requires deep collaboration across the business and a relentless focus on understanding how this technology can solve real-world problems for our users, as well as acknowledging its shortcomings.

I’ve had to become more comfortable with ambiguity and more deliberate about creating space for experimentation and failure. And while I still value technical depth, I’ve found the greatest impact comes from empowering others, setting a clear ethical vision, and building diverse teams who can challenge assumptions and bring new perspectives.

In many ways, AI hasn’t just changed what I do, it’s transformed how I think about leadership, innovation and the responsibility that comes with this shift.