Elon Musk is back in the spotlight for his hardline stance on workplace productivity. His latest directive, requiring federal employees to submit weekly work summaries or risk termination, sparked debate about the effectiveness of fear-based management.

While Musk’s methods may drive short-term compliance, research and real-world examples show that leading with fear ultimately backfires, reducing morale, fostering resentment and leading to high turnover.

Great leaders don’t demand productivity, they inspire it by fostering trust, empowerment and a sense of purpose.

The problem with fear-based leadership

Fear-based leadership stifles the three intrinsic drivers of motivation: autonomy, mastery and purpose. Without autonomy, employees feel micromanaged and lack the freedom to make meaningful contributions. Without mastery, they are unable to develop their skills and take pride in their work. And without purpose, they struggle to see how their efforts contribute to a greater goal. Instead of inspiring teams, fear-based tactics create a workforce focused on survival rather than success.

Musk’s command-and-control tactics have played out before with similar consequences. When he took over Twitter (now X), he implemented harsh productivity expectations, leading to mass resignations and low morale. Employees were reportedly sleeping in the office to meet unrealistic deadlines and a culture of stress replaced innovation. While some argued that his aggressive style streamlined operations, it also led to instability and a significant talent drain.

Fear-driven workplaces push employees into survival mode, making them become defensive rather than allowing them to innovate and excel. Studies show that when people feel threatened at work, their creativity, collaboration and problem-solving abilities suffer.

Companies with engaged and supported employees see 23% higher profitability, 18% higher productivity and 43% lower turnover compared to those that rely on fear tactics, according to a 2021 study by Gallup.

Instead of forcing productivity, leaders should focus on three proven strategies that encourage motivation, foster loyalty and drive long-term success.

1 Encourage open dialogue and trust One of the most powerful ways to improve team productivity is by fostering open communication. When employees feel safe to share their ideas, ask questions and provide feedback, they become more engaged and take greater ownership of their work. Open dialogue builds trust and collaboration, allowing teams to work through challenges creatively. A great example is Google, which thrives on a culture of psychological safety. Studies of Google’s high-performing teams found that those who felt comfortable speaking openly without fear of reprimand performed significantly better than those operating under rigid, top-down management structures. How to apply it Hold regular team check-ins where employees can discuss challenges, successes, and concerns

Encourage feedback loops by allowing employees to voice concerns or share suggestions anonymously, if needed

Listen actively and implement reasonable changes to show that leadership values employees’ input

Lead by example. Managers should demonstrate vulnerability and acknowledge their own mistakes to create a culture of openness

In contrast to Musk’s strict demands, companies like Netflix prioritise open communication and radical transparency. Employees are encouraged to challenge leadership, resulting in a high-trust, high-performance workplace that attracts and retains top talent. 2 Recognise achievements and reinforce positive contributions Fear-based management relies on punishment to drive compliance, but people perform far better when they feel valued and appreciated. Recognition not only boosts morale but also enhances motivation and loyalty. Research from the Harvard Business Review found that employees who receive regular recognition are 63% more likely to stay at their jobs and are 79% more engaged. Positive reinforcement fosters an intrinsic desire to contribute, unlike fear-based approaches that create resentment. How to apply it Celebrate team wins . Whether big or small, acknowledging successes reinforces positive behaviour

Provide personalised recognition . Some employees appreciate public praise, while others prefer private acknowledgments

Tie recognition to values and impact . For example, praising an employee for going above and beyond in customer service helps reinforce company culture

Incorporate rewards . These can be financial, such as bonuses or raises, or experiential, such as additional time off or professional development opportunities

A great case study is Salesforce, which uses a culture of appreciation and team recognition as a core part of its success. By investing in employee satisfaction, Salesforce continuously ranks as one of the best places to work, which translates into exceptional customer service and business growth. 3 Provide growth opportunities, autonomy and mastery Rather than micromanaging employees through rigid reporting structures like Musk’s weekly productivity summaries, leaders should focus on giving employees the tools and opportunities to grow. People are naturally more engaged when they feel their work contributes to their personal and professional development. When employees are given autonomy, they feel a sense of control over their work, which boosts engagement. Allowing individuals to develop and refine their skills enhances their confidence and motivation. When employees see purpose in their roles, they remain committed and inspired. A LinkedIn report on workplace learning found that 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their careers. Providing opportunities for growth creates a sense of purpose, making employees more productive and committed. How to apply it Offer professional development programs . These can include mentorship, courses or certifications

Encourage autonomy . Give employees ownership over projects rather than micromanaging their every step

Create career progression pathways . Clearly outline how employees can advance within the organisation

Foster innovation . Encourage employees to take calculated risks and present new ideas without fear of failure

Take Nvidia as an example. Its CEO Jensen Huang champions employee autonomy, allowing workers to experiment and push boundaries, which has helped keep the company ahead of the curve. Nvidia’s success proves that trust and autonomy breed innovation, keeping it at the forefront of the tech industry.

The bottom line

Elon Musk’s intense approach to management may work in environments that prioritise short-term efficiency over long-term sustainability, but it often leads to burnout, disengagement and high turnover. Leaders who rely on fear to drive productivity ultimately undermine the very innovation and commitment they seek to inspire.

Instead of forcing employees into rigid, fear-driven structures, organisations should adopt strategies that prioritise open communication, recognition and professional growth.

Companies like Google, Netflix, and Salesforce prove that fostering trust, valuing employees and providing meaningful opportunities lead to greater productivity and success.

Great leaders don’t lead with fear, they lead with trust. Build a workplace where people want to stay, grow and give their best – not one where they’re merely surviving.

Jeremy Campbell is CEO of Black Isle Group and creator of Nudge.ai