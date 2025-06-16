Dunnhumby’s CISO on building a security culture fit for the AI age

A

Threats are building faster than we can test new solutions to try and mitigate them. I think that’s probably true of most organisations. There are governance structures in any mid to large enterprise where you need to go through a lot of hoops to change something – as you should – to make sure it’s doing what it’s meant to be doing and it’s good value for money. That can leave you behind when AI-powered threats are growing so quickly.

There’s debate about whether fighting AI with AI is the right model. That’s where you deploy AI models that can flex and mould to the threat type, so they offset some of those inbound threats. The issue is that we don’t have enough of an understanding of what they’re going to do, and we’re not sure whether those controls might inadvertently cause security gaps.

So it’s difficult at the moment. We’re trying to work through guidelines to protect the business, and we’re blocking some activity where the risk is too high. We’re also trying to come up with ways we can monitor what’s going on while allowing people to use tools that make them more productive. Transparency and clear decision-making are probably the most important things. Why are we using this tool? What do we get out of it? What risks might there be, and is there any way we can mitigate them? Is the risk level acceptable to business leadership?

In the future, we’ll probably have a larger toolbox to use with AI capabilities. It’ll be helpful to see what kind of framework models the industry comes up with to deploy those safely.