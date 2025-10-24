Leadership

CEO on the spot: eight questions with Dune’s Daniel Rubin

From a family of shoemakers to the helm of a global fashion brand, Daniel Rubin’s career has been defined by resilience, instinct and a love of the craft. The Dune founder shares what three decades in retail have taught him about leadership, adaptability and the value of building the right team

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Francesca Cassidy
24 Oct 2025
LeadershipCEO on the spotRetail

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours