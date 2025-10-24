CEO on the spot: eight questions with Dune’s Daniel Rubin

A

No. CEO wasn’t necessarily a concept in my mind to begin with. I came from a family of immigrants who set up their own business and had their own factory – I’m fourth generation in the footwear industry.

My father’s advice was always: ‘Daniel, whatever you do, don’t become a shoe manufacturer, become an accountant.’ I was useless at maths but in those days you listened to your father so I did. I struggled, but it was valuable advice because understanding numbers is really important.

So, although I qualified as an accountant, I guess I always wanted to own my own business. In 1986, I set up my own import company – Browning Enterprises – and that was my first CEO role, then I founded Dune in 1992.