There are some things that are permanent and others that are important right now. We are definitely living through a moment of huge change and disruption.

One of the questions I find really important is: does this person have a clear point of view on the future of our industry? No one’s got a crystal ball, but we need a level of clear thinking on what’s coming down the line and what we need to do about it.

The other thing I look for is people who can simplify complex issues. Our role as media agencies is to go to clients and help turn media into a competitive advantage for their business. We can only do that if we can clearly and cleanly tell the story of what we do and what we add without getting lost in the depth and the detail. I will always try to stress-test someone’s ability to boil things down.

And then, obviously, you’re always wondering whether you’d want to be stuck in a room with them on week seven of a pitch on a Monday afternoon. We should ask ourselves those questions, because that’s how teams really come to life.