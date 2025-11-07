Leadership

CEO on the spot: eight questions with Innocent’s Nick Canney

Innocent Drinks’ CEO Nick Canney on rebuilding the brand, defining purpose and leading with values in an era of climate and commercial pressure

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Francesca Cassidy
07 Nov 2025
LeadershipC-SuiteCEO on the spot

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours