CEO on the spot: eight questions with Innocent’s Nick Canney

No, I think, is the honest answer. I started work in 1992 in manufacturing and logistics. Then, as my career progressed, I worked in marketing, then commercial, then progressed to general management.

I’ve worked for some wonderful companies and what I found was that I had a bit of a superpower of being able to make the complex simple. And also the ability to explain to people where we were going, but, more importantly, why. If people understand the why behind your thoughts, then they tend to trust you, which is very important.

As the dots began to join up and as my career progressed, I’ve been fortunate enough to be put into positions that have given me more and more of a chance to do the things I love.

The thing that still makes me push myself is working for companies that are joined to my purpose. I grew up on a market garden, next to my grandfather. He grew strawberries and raspberries and vegetables, and so now, being part of Innocent and creating things from natural ingredients and wanting to do business in the right way for the planet – all my purpose, drive and goals seem to line up.