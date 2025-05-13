Leadership

CEO on the spot: 10 questions with Boxpark’s Matt Snell

Over the course of his career, Matt Snell has worked his way up from bartender to CEO. Now, as chief executive of the street-food and pop-up retail company Boxpark, he sets out his ambitions for the business and explains why hospitality is the ultimate meritocracy

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Forsdick
13 May 2025
sidebar-image
LeadershipCEO on the spotLeadership

Read this next