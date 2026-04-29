Global Business

Value of European VC deals masks volume decline

VC deals topped a total of €21.9bn in Q1 2026. But while this was the highest level since 2022, the data hides trends which show as a smaller number of firms soak up an ever-larger share of available funding.

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Simon Chandler
29 Apr 2026
Global BusinessFinanceInvestment

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