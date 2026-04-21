Global Business

Value of European VC Deals Hits Four-Year Peak, But Volume of Deals Continues Four-Year Decline

European VC funding hit a four-year high of €21.9bn in Q1 2026, but the headline masks a brutal consolidation: deal volumes have plummeted 56% since 2022.

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Tom Dennis
21 Apr 2026
Economy & Consumer TrendsFuture of WorkGlobal BusinessC-Suite

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