Global Business

Mistral bets big on European sovereign AI

Europe’s leading AI firm has positioned itself to capture the infrastructure spending of European regulated industries – a bet that gives EU businesses legal and operational reasons to avoid the US hyperscalers

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Tom Dennis
10 Jun 2026
Global BusinessSupply ChainTechnologyCultureArtificial IntelligenceRegulation

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