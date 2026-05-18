Ai

Anthropic denies EU access to Mythos, so OpenAi rides to the rescue

Anthropic is yet to provide the European Union with access to its Claude Mythos Preview model, despite granting early access to major U.S. banks and the Pentagon

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Simon Chandler
18 May 2026
AiArtificial Intelligence

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