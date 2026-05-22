Dublin clears the path for Meta to commercialise WhatsApp

For years, CMOs have viewed WhatsApp as the ultimate untapped goldmine for conversational commerce. Now that regulatory bottleneck is finally clearing, Meta is moving forward with plans to launch advertisements across Europe after satisfying Irish authorities. This decision opens a direct channel to millions of consumers, but it also introduces a complex web of compliance rules.

The regulatory truce

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has concluded its long-running talks with WhatsApp Ireland. Watchdogs previously delayed the rollout because of deep-seated concerns over how the company processes personal data. But the Irish regulator says Meta implemented its recommendations to improve transparency, and the watchdog remains satisfied with the move.

In a statement to Silicon Republic, the Irish Data Protection Commission said: “The DPC has made a number of recommendations for improvements. Our understanding is that many of these have been implemented and improvements have been made around transparency.”

“Many of these [recommendations] have been implemented and improvements have been made around transparency.” Irish Data Protection Commission

This agreement matters because Dublin sets the tone for the entire continent. Under European privacy rules, the Irish authority acts as the lead watchdog for Meta, whose European base is in Dublin and thus under EU sovereignty. It plans to discuss the rollout with other national regulators before a full launch, meaning the Irish terms will become the template for the wider European market.

The age trap for marketers

The Irish authority has confirmed the highest restrictions will apply to users who fail to verify their age, with a likely impact on advertisers needing to navigate strict boundaries before they build their campaigns. Meta intends to rollout gradually, but the rules for younger users will restrict the reach of digital campaigns significantly.

The Irish authority confirms the highest restrictions will apply to users who fail to verify their age.

The advertisements first appeared last year in the Updates tab, which houses Channels and Status features. Users can pay a monthly fee to subscribe to Channels for ‘exclusive updates’, and Meta promotes feeds it expects users to like. To target these ads, Meta uses limited information. It tracks country, city, language, browser type, and device. But it also looks at activity data, tracking which channels people view, how they interact with content, and whether they link accounts to the central Accounts Center. Crucially, the platform only uses age data if it knows a user is over 18.

Friction over data linking

Privacy groups remain hostile to the expansion. Campaign group NOYB argues Meta links data across its various platforms to track users without giving them any genuine choice. Commenting at the time of the announcement, Max Schrems, chairman of NOYB, was forthright: “Meta is doing exactly the opposite of what EU law requires. The data of its various platforms gets linked and users are tracked for advertising without any genuine choice. Without freely given consent, linking data and showing personalised advertising is clearly illegal.”

What is clear, is that the decision by Zuckerberg to boost revenue from the platform’s three billion global users, means CMOs ensure these new privacy boundaries don’t damage consumer trust. They can rush into a powerful new advertising channel, or they can wait to see how users react to the tracking controls. In an era where data privacy serves as a brand advantage, the safest strategy relies on extreme clarity as well as caution.