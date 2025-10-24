Future of Work

Is biometric data the next stage in office monitoring?

Biometric systems can improve security and efficiency, but they also create new trust issues and could pave the way for ever more intrusive means of employee surveillance

Sam Birchall
24 Oct 2025
Future of WorkTalent & CultureCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHRSecurity

