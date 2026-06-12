Finance & Investment

UK AI funding: inside the £1.1bn plan

A breakdown of the new £1.1bn AI Hardware Plan, which promises to boost UK-based R&D, expand training initiatives, and position the government as a customer for next-generation inference chips

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Tom Dennis
12 Jun 2026
AiFinance & InvestmentTechnologyAIGovernment

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