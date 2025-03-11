Finance & Investment

Three-minute explainer on… surveillance pricing

Retailers are using the vast volumes of data they hold about customers to tailor the costs of products and services. This is similar to price gouging, only much, much creepier

Sam Birchall
11 Mar 2025
