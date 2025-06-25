Finance & Investment

Three minute explainer on… shadow spending

Employees are spending company money without authorisation. But before reaching for the disciplinary handbook, managers should consider whether their own processes are to blame for such misfeasance

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Eric Gerard Ruiz
25 Jun 2025
Finance & InvestmentEmployee EngagementFinanceRiskThree-minute explainer

Read this next