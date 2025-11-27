Finance & Investment

Shifting from hindsight to foresight can transform your finance strategy – here’s why

Pleo’s CFO, Søren Lonning, on how today’s finance leaders can find the tools and support they need to become proactive decision-makers

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Finance & InvestmentTechnologySponsored

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours