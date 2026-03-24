Finance & Investment

Investors warned over inaccurate AI guidance

Millions of people in the UK now treat AI chatbots as convenient financial advisers. But new research shows the technology often produces inaccurate guidance, potentially costing investors thousands

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
David Curry
24 Mar 2026
Finance & InvestmentTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigitalRisk

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours