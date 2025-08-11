Rebecca Baker is the group CFO at Milk & Honey PR, a global communications agency. A self-described maths nerd with a love of business, Baker brings a rare mix of financial acuity and emotional intelligence to her role.
She cares deeply about leading with empathy, supporting her team’s success and building a culture where people feel seen and supported. And Baker is just as proud of Milk & Honey’s wellbeing initiatives, which she’s helped shape, as she is of the financial milestones she’s helped the company reach.
How did you become a CFO?
I didn’t grow up wanting to be a CFO, but I knew I wanted a job where I could use my brain and take on real responsibility. I’ve always been curious about how businesses work and, as a maths geek from a family of maths nerds, accounting felt like a natural fit.
Early in my career, I focused on learning from and working with people who could help me grow. A couple of years ago, I became a CFO and I really love the role.
I didn’t see many women in senior finance roles growing up, so now I try to be an example for other girls who love maths. Representation really matters.
What skills or traits does a good finance leader need?
Aside from the obvious – being good with numbers and understanding the business – for me, personally, it comes down to listening skills. Not just talking to different people across the company but actually hearing what they need and responding with empathy. Being a good finance leader means leading with care. It’s about helping people solve problems, not just translating the numbers.
What excites you most about your current role?
Being here brings a smile to my face. Milk & Honey is honestly the loveliest place I’ve ever worked. I work with a lot of inspiring women and it brings me joy every day. We’re emotional, caring and supportive in a way that’s perceived as a strength and valued. It helps us make decisions that account for everyone’s needs.
Even though I’m responsible for the money across all our regions, my role goes far beyond finance. I’m involved in HR, marketing, legal and more. The technical skills are important but so are emotional intelligence and communication. This role has really enabled me to use all of those skills. The team is passionate and full of energy. Every day is exciting because we’re always exploring something new or trying to improve. That curiosity is contagious and keeps things fun.
What’s the biggest challenge facing your sector at the moment?
Dealing with global economic uncertainty is a big challenge for us. As finance leaders, we have to stay flexible and adapt quickly, while still protecting our financial standards and governance. We know the market is unpredictable, so we support our teams in different ways. Sometimes that means bringing in freelancers, trying new tools and checking to make sure that the tools we use are still working for us. It’s really about keeping up with constant change.
What single thing do you think would make your job easier?
For me, the most important things are having great people, the right tools and strong governance. I’m excited about AI, but in finance it’s still catching up. It’s not quite where we need it to be to make a big impact. So, for now, it’s the people and the structure we have in place that keep everything running smoothly. That foundation gives us the freedom to take smart risks and still stay on course.
What is the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received?
“Ask for forgiveness, not permission.” In our business, we’ve created an environment of psychological safety that allows us to be brave. We know not all choices will work, but we have the framework and support to try. That bravery and the ability to fail forward are how we grow and develop and find those exciting next opportunities.
Which book do you think every finance leader should read at least once?
The First 90 Days by Michael D Watkins. It’s useful whether you’re stepping into a new role, taking on more responsibilities or just need a fresh perspective. It helped me think about how to build credibility, understand what problems people are facing and how I could help solve them. It’s not easy, but it’s rewarding. It’s about making that immediate impact.
What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout?
I have a three-year-old daughter. Protecting myself from burnout is about spending quality time with her. There’s nothing like pretending and using your imagination to get out of your own head. It really helps clear everything else away.
What’s been your proudest achievement in your current role?
In my first week, we opened a new subsidiary in Singapore and it’s still going strong two years later. But I’m equally proud of the internal wellbeing initiatives I’ve led. We put people first. Leading wellbeing across the company has given me a chance to create programmes that make our team happy and give them time to do what they enjoy. I’m proud to have played a part in that.
If you weren’t a CFO, what would you like to do?
I grew up wanting to be Sarah Beeny, the broadcaster and property television presenter. I’ve always loved architecture and interior design. For me, it’s a way to tell a story using space and materials. It’s a way to show your personality, culture and background. If I weren’t a CFO, I’d want to do something in that world. A few years ago, I even started training as an interior designer, but so far I’ve only designed my daughter’s room. She loves it, so I count that as a win.
