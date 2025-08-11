A

I didn’t grow up wanting to be a CFO, but I knew I wanted a job where I could use my brain and take on real responsibility. I’ve always been curious about how businesses work and, as a maths geek from a family of maths nerds, accounting felt like a natural fit.

Early in my career, I focused on learning from and working with people who could help me grow. A couple of years ago, I became a CFO and I really love the role.

I didn’t see many women in senior finance roles growing up, so now I try to be an example for other girls who love maths. Representation really matters.