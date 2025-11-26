Finance & Investment

CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Creditinfo’s Bertrand de Leusse

From engineering to the C-suite, Bertrand de Leusse shares how courage and clarity shape his approach to global finance

Rayanne Harmon
26 Nov 2025
