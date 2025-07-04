Finance & Investment

The big debate: are the Companies House reforms a blessing or a curse?

New rules will give Companies House the power to verify companies’ filings and stamp out fraud. But there are concerns that the added compliance burden will overwhelm firms already struggling to meet existing regulatory requirements

Sam Birchall
04 Jul 2025
Finance & InvestmentaccountingCompanies HouseFinanceRiskThe Big DebateUK

