Seven retail trends for 2025

Department stores make a comeback

Department stores seemed destined for extinction a few years ago, with Woolworths, BHS and House of Fraser unable to fend off low-cost digital disruptors. Online platforms appeared to have conquered traditional retailers.

But the cost of online customer acquisition is pushing even digital-native brands, such as Gymshark and Glossier, into multichannel environments. Opening standalone stores can be daunting for smaller brands, given the high costs of property and wages, but department stores are perfectly placed to offer a solution.

By providing an accessible platform for disruptor brands, department stores will be returning to their roots as places of surprise and delight, where customers can discover new products and brands can progressively grow exposure from pop-ups through to larger concessions.

Browns of York, Morleys, Wolf & Badger and Harvey Nichols, for example, have benefited from their presence in department stores. Indeed, they featured among the UK’s fastest growing retailers in the 2024 Interpath Retail Index.

The challenge to reviving the department store will be enticing younger customers who lack familiarity with and nostalgia for the department-store model and may be more likely to shop online.