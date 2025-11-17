Opinion

Brand in the new era of digital ecosystems: businesses built for connection

With Meta betting big on AI, wearables and spatial computing, the race to build the next connected ecosystem is on. For brands, success will depend on designing identities that move fluidly across physical, digital and emotional worlds

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Tom Gilbert
17 Nov 2025
Design & InnovationBrandingOpinion

Read this next