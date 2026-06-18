Opinion

Data sovereignty washing is an increasing risk Europe can’t afford to ignore

As global tech giants rush to market sovereign cloud solutions in Europe, a rising tide of sovereign washing threatens to obscure a critical reality, says ThoughtWorks’ Erin Johnson

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Erin Nicholson
Erin Nicholson is Global Head of Data Protection & Privacy at Thoughtworks
Data SovereigntyData SovereigntyData Sovereignty

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