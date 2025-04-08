What’s hot in retail for 2025

Retail has never been more competitive. As consumer expectations evolve and new trends emerge, brands are under pressure to innovate, differentiate themselves and build lasting customer relationships.

The retail sector was valued at approximately £500bn in 2024 and, with predicted growth of 3% in 2025, there is no slowing down. As we look ahead to 2025, industry leaders are embracing technology-led innovation to drive profitability, enhance customer experience and promote sustainable practices to maintain a competitive edge. At IRX Birmingham 2025, these topics will take centre stage, enabling attendees to leave with actionable takeaways to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive landscape.

AI in ecommerce – beyond the hype

AI is no longer just a buzzword – it is the driver for change. In 2025, AI will be in the spotlight for ecommerce growth, efficiency and personalisation. Retailers are increasingly using the technology to increase operational efficiency, by automating supply chain management, optimising inventory and reducing logistics capabilities and for customer personalisation – from SEO and dynamic content to AI-powered customer service chatbots

Our opening keynote address will be delivered by Piers Linney, a former Dragon on television’s Dragons Den, as well as an investor and the co-founder of Implement AI, an agentic AI platform. His speech will explore the complexities of making AI profitable and building practical implementation strategies.

While the concerns about AI replacing jobs remain important, it is essential to consider the idea that AI is here to transform, rather than eliminate, roles and allow employees the time to focus on strategic, high-value tasks. AI will not take your job, although someone who knows how to use it might.

Customer-centric experiences to drive loyalty

In 2025 the brands that thrive will be those that prioritise customer experience and retention. While customer loyalty is not a new concept in retail, the strategies that brands use to foster it will determine their long-term success. The focus is shifting from transactional interactions to building meaningful, ongoing relationships that will create genuine brand advocates.

Some of the themes we expect to see here are:

Tech-powered loyalty. Personalisation and seamless service is no longer optional – it is expected. Brands that are able to leverage data to deliver tailored recommendations and frictionless experiences will build deeper customer relationships.

Maximising lifetime value. With younger customers representing the future of long-term business growth, brands are competing to attract and retain this audience early. Understanding how they shop, engage and respond to marketing is critical. Winning their loyalty at the start can drive sustained revenue and advocacy in the long term.

New platforms, stronger connections? Direct-to-consumer interactions via SMS, email and WhatsApp are becoming more prevalent. These direct channels allow for convenient, personalised communication, whether that be to handle customer service complaints or to drive repeat purchases.

Emotional investment fuels advocacy. Today’s consumers want more than just products – they want brands they can believe in. This belief can be built through ethical practices, sustainability initiatives or involving customers in product research.

Diversification and the rise of new marketplaces

Amazon’s dominance is no longer a given. Rising platform fees and competitive pressures are pushing brands to explore alternative sales channels. Platforms such as TikTok shop, Temu, Next and Mountain Warehouse are becoming viable alternatives. Additionally, international expansion is on the rise, although this is not without its own logistical challenges – EU regulations and warehousing costs in regions like the US are forcing brands to rethink their cross-border strategies.

At IRX, our speakers will share insights on navigating these complexities and identifying the right marketplaces for sustainable growth.

As ecommerce continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. IRX Birmingham (13-14 May 2025) will bring together industry leaders, innovators and solution providers to share insights, showcase the latest technologies and help you navigate the future of digital commerce.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation – register now and discover what’s next in ecommerce.

Rori Mwansa is content manager at IRX – Clarion Events