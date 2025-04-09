Climate Crisis

Can AI make corporations’ climate conduct more transparent?

Researchers at Oxford University have created a GenAI tool trained on the largest available repository of fossil fuel industry documents. They hope it will boost climate transparency and help hold corporations accountable for environmental indifference

Tamlin Magee
09 Apr 2025
Climate CrisisTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigital

