COP30: progress and pitfalls in Belém

As the world began to gather for COP30 in Belém, Brazil last week, the stakes could not have been higher. The two-week summit convenes against a backdrop of an intensifying climate crisis and mounting frustration over the slow pace of progress.

The first week opened dramatically, marked by heavy rain and clashes between security guards and protesters who stormed the conference centre late on Tuesday. Both indigenous and non-indigenous communities in Brazil have voiced anger over the vast resources being channelled into hosting the event when, they argue, funds are urgently needed for education, healthcare and forest protection.

A conspicuous lack of participation by heads of state has dampened early optimism. Fewer than 60 leaders registered for COP30, down from more than 80 at COP29 in Baku and over 150 in Dubai the previous year. That said, analysis by Carbon Brief and the UNFCCC shows that several countries have sent record-high delegations, with Brazil fielding the largest. Many emerging economies have expanded their presence, reflecting both their growing vulnerability to climate impacts and their increasing influence in negotiations.

The opening sessions have already exposed the widening gap between ambition and action. Yet amid the rhetoric, there are concrete signs of momentum. The question now is whether COP30 can transform pledges into real delivery. Below are six key themes mapping where the summit is headed, what’s at stake and where potential deal-breakers may emerge.