Climate Crisis

COP30: progress and pitfalls in Belém

As week one concludes, six themes stand out, offering a clear picture of the summit’s trajectory, the challenges ahead and the pressure points that could make or break a deal

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
17 Nov 2025
Climate CrisisRiskSustainability

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours