CFO on the spot: Five minutes with Mantle Space’s Kay Chaplin

A

For me, it was changing our accounting software. It does not sound like a big deal, but it was a major transformation, and I worked closely with the team to drive it through.

Our senior team is mainly property people, so they said if I wanted to change it, I should go ahead. I did not realise how much work was involved, but it has been transformational.

It has been tough at times because accounts teams do not tend to be change oriented, but we worked hard and got there. I have even compared it to having a baby. It is hard work while you are doing it, but afterwards you are so glad you did it.

It also made us rethink processes we had kept doing just because we always had. We have been able to cut out layers of work, which gives the finance team and operations teams more time to focus on customers.

It was also outside my comfort zone because I had never implemented a software system before. I had only worked with systems that were already in place.