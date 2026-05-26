CFO on the Spot: NiCE’s Beth Gaspich

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I started my journey as a CFO in a private company that was an enterprise software company. My finance journey over the last 20 or so years has been very oriented in enterprise software.

My first role, I was actually recruited out of a company where I had been a VP of finance. We had just completed taking that company on the New York Stock Exchange, and I spent about 10 years there. So I was recruited from being a VP of finance into a privately held company as the CFO there.

I spent a few years at that company and then was subsequently recruited into a divisional CFO role. I have been at NiCE for 14 years at this point. I spent close to five years initially supporting the leadership of one of our businesses, which is enterprise software for financial crime and compliance.

I worked closely with colleagues and executives across the company, and over time the CEO asked me to step into the CFO role at NiCE. I have been serving in that role for many years now as CFO of the public company.