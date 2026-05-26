CFO on the Spot

CFO on the Spot: NiCE’s Beth Gaspich

Beth Gaspich, Chief Financial Officer of NiCE, shares how finance leaders can stay strategic while modernising systems and preparing for an AI first future.

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Tom Dennis
26 May 2026
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFO on the Spot

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