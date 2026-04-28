CFO on the Spot

CFO on the spot: Aryza’s Niall O’Sullivan on

Aryza’s finance chief on helping companies modernise their finance functions and the role sports plays in helping him maintain balance

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Rayanne Harmon
28 Apr 2026
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFO on the Spot

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