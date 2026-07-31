Opinion

ChatGPT Ads offer a glimpse of how advertising could evolve

As one of a small number of advertisers with early access to ChatGPT Ads ahead of its wider rollout, The MTM Agency has had the opportunity to explore how the channel works in practice. Here, Reno Hughes, paid media lead, explains what’s coming

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Reno Hughes
31 Jul 2026
AiMarketingTechnologyAdvertisingAIMarketing

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