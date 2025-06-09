Paws and effect: why Mars is studying the wellbeing benefits of our furry friends

Pets bring joy to so many people’s lives. They now share our homes, our offices, our trips to the pub and even our holidays. But while many instinctively understand the importance of the human-animal bond and the positive impact our furry friends have on mental health, there is still so much to learn about the mutual relationship we share with our pets.
That’s why Mars is investing in robust research into the impact pets have on wellbeing and partnering with Calm, a leading mental health company, to explore and recognise the role pets play in our wellbeing. Mars’ Helen Mills explains more.
For many people, when they think of Mars, they think of chocolate. How long has Mars been working in pet care?
A: Our story in pet care began 90 years ago, in 1935. It all started with Chappie dog food in the UK, and over the years, we’ve grown into a global leader in pet health, nutrition and care. Today, we’re proud to produce nearly 50 brands, including Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas that pets and pet owners love – and offer veterinary services across 3,000 veterinary clinics, hospitals and diagnostic labs around the world. Pet care now accounts for around 60% of Mars’ business and around two-thirds of our 150,000 associates work in pet care – but even more are pet lovers!
Lots of businesses talk about having a company purpose – how does that come to life at Mars?
Purpose for us isn’t just a statement on a wall, it’s the lens we use to make decisions every day. We believe that pets make the world a better place and our purpose – ‘A Better World for Pets’ – comes from that belief. This is grounded in science, backed by data and felt in real-world impact. That means we make products and provide services that make the world a better place for pets, we invest in breakthrough research, we champion responsible pet ownership and a more pet friendly world, and we drive initiatives that help to strengthen the human-animal bond for the benefit of pets, pet owners and those who care for pets.
We do this by putting pets and pet owners at the heart of everything we do, advocating for the essential role pets play in our lives and understanding the power of human-animal interaction.
This year you launched the Pets and Wellbeing Study (PAWS) programme. How does it align with your purpose?
We are committed to advocating for the good of pets in the world and to do that it is important to be able to bring research and evidence of the contribution pets make.
The Pets and Wellbeing Study (PAWS) programme, set to be the world’s largest, is a multi-year research project exploring the impact of cats and dogs on mental health and wellbeing. The project will be led by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, alongside leading research institutions including the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, the University of Maryland School of Nursing, the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Liverpool and the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine. The programme will engage over 35,000 people in more than 20 countries in its initial phase and will continue to build over time.
Through PAWS, we’re using our expertise and scale to deepen the scientific understanding of the human-animal bond, exploring its effects on people around the world, as well as the mutual impact on pets.
What makes PAWS different from other work in this area?
PAWS is a landmark scientific initiative looking into the area of mental health and wellbeing because of its scale, depth and diversity. The programme explores a broad spectrum of human-animal interactions across different demographics, cultures and geographies. It includes multiple studies, each with a clear research question and bespoke methodology, designed and led by expert academic partners in the field of human-animal interaction.
The programme uses a range of disciplinary perspectives and methodological approaches. The ambition is to embrace mixed-methods research, including a range of experimental methods using techniques such as Electrodermal Activity (EDA) monitoring and Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA), as well as qualitative interviews with pet owners. It also looks across a variety of populations to examine how the bond between pets and people plays out in different settings and life stages.
Insights from the programme will aim to build a robust, long-term evidence base that reflects the complexity and diversity of the human-animal bond. These findings will help shape policy, guide wellbeing interventions and support advocacy for more pet-inclusive environments.
Mars recently announced a partnership with Calm, a leading mental health company. What was the idea behind this collaboration?
The Mars and Calm partnership is built on a shared ambition to help more people recognise and celebrate the wellbeing benefits that pets bring to our lives every day. At a time when mental health is a rising global concern, the partnership spotlights the ways pets support our wellbeing.
The campaign aims to highlight the ways our pets improve our mental health and wellbeing, and is informed by a new Mars X Calm global survey of over 30,000 pet owners across 20 countries, which found 83% of people surveyed believing their pet has positively impacted their mental wellbeing. From encouraging us to switch off with breaks from screens, work and chores, to offering silent comfort when words feel too much, the findings paint a striking picture of how pets are helping millions of people around the world find peace in an always-on world.
Together, Mars and Calm launched Calm’s first-ever pet-inspired content collection, featuring Sleep Stories, guided meditations and breathe bubbles, all inspired by real moments of pet-owner connection. It’s an example of turning science into action to promote mental wellbeing in everyday life.
As part of the campaign, we also launched the #MyPetGuru quiz and encouraged pet parents to share inspiring pet stories that highlight the everyday wellbeing power of pets. At its heart, the campaign is about recognising pets as wellbeing superheroes – and sharing stories that show how the path to better wellbeing might just be curled up at our feet.
Where do you think access to pet ownership remains limited and what changes are needed to better support people and pets?
We know the human-animal bond brings great benefits, but too many people still face barriers to pet ownership – whether due to housing challenges, lifestyle or broader societal restrictions. That’s why we advocate for policies that make pet ownership more inclusive. For example, in the UK we work in partnership with Battersea to support the Renters’ Rights Bill, which advocates for tenant rights and pet ownership provisions.
We also partner with organisations through initiatives like our Better Cities for Pets programme, support and drive pet adoption across the world and play our part in tackling the issue of pet homelessness. Over the next five years, we’re committed to supporting millions of vulnerable pets and the people who care for them.
Find out more about the Mars x Calm partnership at kinship.com/petsandwellbeing
