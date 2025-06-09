Paws and effect: why Mars is studying the wellbeing benefits of our furry friends

A

We are committed to advocating for the good of pets in the world and to do that it is important to be able to bring research and evidence of the contribution pets make.

The Pets and Wellbeing Study (PAWS) programme, set to be the world’s largest, is a multi-year research project exploring the impact of cats and dogs on mental health and wellbeing. The project will be led by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, alongside leading research institutions including the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, the University of Maryland School of Nursing, the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Liverpool and the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine. The programme will engage over 35,000 people in more than 20 countries in its initial phase and will continue to build over time.

Through PAWS, we’re using our expertise and scale to deepen the scientific understanding of the human-animal bond, exploring its effects on people around the world, as well as the mutual impact on pets.