Opinion

Why upskilling is essential to the UK’s nuclear ambitions

With its new industrial strategy, the UK government is committing to nuclear energy, both in its traditional form and with newer small modular reactors. But there’s a long road to go to plug the skills gap

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Vince Zabielski
24 Jun 2025
Talent & CultureTechnologyAIEnergyOpinion

Read this next