Opinion

The surprising realisation when I trained an AI to write like me

Mike Reed runs a brand-writing agency. AI is supposedly coming for the jobs of writers, but when he trained Claude on his tone of voice, he quickly learned why he wasn’t digging his own digital grave

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Mike Reed
21 Aug 2025
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceOpinion

Read this next