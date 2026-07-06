Technology

The deadline moved, the exposure didn’t: why agentic AI makes data governance unavoidable

In May, Brussels handed enterprises another 16 months on the toughest AI rules. The firms reading that as breathing room have misjudged the moment

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Mark Minevich
06 Jul 2026
AiGlobal BusinessRisk & RegulationTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceGovernance

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours